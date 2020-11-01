Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Increases By 70.5%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TPCS stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.