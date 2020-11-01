Short Interest in TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Increases By 67.6%

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOBAF opened at $1.85 on Friday. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Get TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness alerts:

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.