Short Interest in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Rises By 53.8%

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Marino acquired 2,534 shares of HV Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $31,168.20. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

HVBC stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. HV Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.