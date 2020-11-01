Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expands By 69.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 596,200 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fiverr International stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $184.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fiverr International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $751,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $454,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

