Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Rises By 55.4%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,700 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the September 30th total of 1,493,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DACHF opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Daicel has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Get Daicel alerts:

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides cellulose acetate for LCD optical films, acetate fiber, plastics, separation membranes, photographic films and X-ray films, LCD polarizing panels protective films, cosmetics, paints, binders for adhesives, and inks; acetate tow for cigarette filters; carboxymethyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, and microfibrillated fibers for use in foods, medicines, cosmetics, and electronic materials; and cellulose plastics for glass frames, toys, and writing instruments.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.