Short Interest in Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Expands By 72.6%

Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,700 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the September 30th total of 577,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,967.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

AZIHF opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Azimut has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

