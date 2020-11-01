Short Interest in Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Rises By 50.0%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AIFS stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Agent Information Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.

