Short Interest in AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Decreases By 33.3%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AFCJF opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. AFC Ajax has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Get AFC Ajax alerts:

About AFC Ajax

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.