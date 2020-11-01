Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,250.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,027.07.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $925.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,004.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $898.85. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,517.07, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,262,000 after buying an additional 106,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

