Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Shell Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by 74.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.2%.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.