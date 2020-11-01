Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.31.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $71,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,789.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $130,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,313.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.