SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SFL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SFL by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in SFL in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SFL by 9,266.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

SFL opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $777.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that SFL will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

