ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

NYSE:NOW opened at $497.57 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $533.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 66.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 44,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

