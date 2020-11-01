Secret Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002212 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and $33,333.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00508981 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004088 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003413 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.01130931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

