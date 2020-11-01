Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Trading Down 13.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was down 13.3% on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $200.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Seagen traded as low as $164.63 and last traded at $166.80. Approximately 3,004,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 1,124,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.34.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.90.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

