Scotiabank Reiterates “C$11.50” Price Target for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD)

Scotiabank set a C$11.50 target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$9.15 target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) stock opened at C$8.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.81. The company has a market capitalization of $553.82 million and a PE ratio of -42.75. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.49 and a 12 month high of C$10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.16.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

