Scotiabank Raises Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock opened at C$22.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.67. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

