Scotiabank Raises Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $12.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.32.

AGI stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

