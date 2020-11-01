Scotiabank Boosts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $27.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SCCAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of SCCAF opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

