Scotiabank Boosts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to $225.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGJTF. CIBC lifted their target price on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $217.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cargojet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.67.

CGJTF stock opened at $173.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.96. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $173.13.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

