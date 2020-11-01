Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

