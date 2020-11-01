Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Reduced by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,370 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 46,895,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,973,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,211,000 after buying an additional 132,215 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,496,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,912,000 after buying an additional 1,236,732 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

