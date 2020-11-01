Schaltbau Holding AG (SLT.F) (ETR:SLT) Trading Down 0.8%

Schaltbau Holding AG (SLT.F) (ETR:SLT)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €23.30 ($27.41) and last traded at €23.80 ($28.00). Approximately 7,557 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.00 ($28.24).

The company has a market capitalization of $209.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.22.

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies systems and components for the railway, automotive, and capital goods industries. It operates through three segments: Mobile Transportation Technology, Stationary Transportation Technology, and Components. The Mobile Transportation Technology segment offers door and boarding systems for buses, trains, and commercial vehicles, as well as interior fittings for rolling stock; systems fitted with safety technology and boarding equipment for trams, metros, suburban and regional trains, and high-speed intercity trains; and sanitary systems, as well as related installation, commissioning, maintenance, and after-sales services.

