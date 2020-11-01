Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€69.50” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.42 ($99.31).

Shares of FME opened at €65.58 ($77.15) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.82. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

