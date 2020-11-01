Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SAND shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.