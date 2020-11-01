salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 751,209 shares of company stock worth $179,211,063. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

