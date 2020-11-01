salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 751,209 shares of company stock valued at $179,211,063. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $232.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.21. The firm has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

