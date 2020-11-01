salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $129,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,121.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,209 shares of company stock valued at $179,211,063 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $232.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

