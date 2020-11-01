Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases New Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $63,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $203,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $104,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 120,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,756.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,687.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

