Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned about 2.81% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

GTIP stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $57.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

