Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New $215,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,505 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

