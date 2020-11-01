Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Corp Srb Buys 15,646 Shares

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) major shareholder Corp Srb bought 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.97 per share, with a total value of $1,079,104.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Corp Srb bought 14,319 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.94 per share, with a total value of $1,001,470.86.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Corp Srb bought 100 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800.00.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $99.83.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $207.77 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 49,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

