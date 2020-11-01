Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RHP opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

