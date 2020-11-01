Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $41.46.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

