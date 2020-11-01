Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,798.28 ($23.49).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 929 ($12.14) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 960.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,161.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.46. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

