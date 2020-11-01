Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$181.00” Price Target for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. CSFB upped their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.32.

NYSE:BA opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.58. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will post -10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter worth $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

