Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Main First Bank upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. PUMA SE/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

