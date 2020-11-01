Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to $114.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CGEAF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.25.

CGEAF opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

