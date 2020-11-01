Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $169.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.45.

ETSY opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $113,931.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,251.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 50.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $4,413,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

