Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €184.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €164.20 ($193.18).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €138.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

