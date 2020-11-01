Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 35 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 42.86 ($0.56).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON LLOY opened at GBX 28.03 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a PE ratio of 70.06. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.31.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,578,678 shares of company stock worth $40,893,488.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.