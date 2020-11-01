Ring Energy (REI) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Ring Energy (NYSE: REI) is one of 268 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ring Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ring Energy alerts:

42.9% of Ring Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ring Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ring Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ring Energy Competitors 2720 9988 13552 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 115.81%. Given Ring Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ring Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ring Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy $195.70 million $29.50 million 0.96 Ring Energy Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 5.71

Ring Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ring Energy. Ring Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ring Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy -49.93% 5.04% 2.72% Ring Energy Competitors -95.18% 36.88% -0.86%

Risk & Volatility

Ring Energy has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ring Energy’s rivals have a beta of 2.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ring Energy rivals beat Ring Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.