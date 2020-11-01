Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Update

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 664.0 days.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.