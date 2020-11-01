Rian Dartnell Buys 30,000 Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) insider Rian Dartnell purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 392 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £117,600 ($153,645.15).

LON:CLIG opened at GBX 398 ($5.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.41 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 404.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.52 ($6.26).

Get City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.