Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Down 11.4%

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were down 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 598,725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 142,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $229.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 184.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 94.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 24.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

