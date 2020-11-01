Reviewing Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and Revlon (NYSE:REV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and Revlon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $3.66 billion 3.00 $39.40 million $0.09 177.22 Revlon $2.42 billion 0.09 -$157.70 million ($2.45) -1.67

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Revlon. Revlon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natura &Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Revlon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co N/A N/A N/A Revlon -17.15% N/A -5.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Natura &Co and Revlon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Revlon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Revlon shares are held by institutional investors. 87.4% of Revlon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Revlon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care. It markets its cosmetics under the Natura, Aesop, and The Body Shop brand names through chain stores, electronic commerce, direct selling, and franchises primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands. Its Elizabeth Arden segment markets, distributes and sells skin care products under the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide, Prevage, Eight Hour, SUPERSTART, Visible Difference, and Skin Illuminating brands; and fragrances under the Elizabeth Arden White Tea, Elizabeth Arden Red Door, Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue, and Elizabeth Arden Green Tea brands. The company's Portfolio segment offers color cosmetics under the Almay and SinfulColors brands; men's grooming products under the American Crew brand; nail polishes, gel nail color, and nail enhancements under the CND brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum brand; hair care products under the Creme of Nature; and hair color line under the Llongueras brand. Its Fragrances segment develops, markets, and distributes owned and licensed fragrances, as well as distributes prestige fragrance brands owned by third parties. This segment offers its products under the Juicy Couture, John Varvatos, AllSaints, Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Curve, Giorgio Beverly Hills, Ed Hardy, Charlie, Lucky Brand, ÂPSÂ, Alfred Sung, Halston, Geoffrey Beene, and White Diamonds brands. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its Revlon, The Elizabeth Arden, and Red Door trademarks to the manufacturers of complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in New York, New York.

