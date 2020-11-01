Reviewing BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) & CareView Communications (NYSE:CRVW)

BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BK Technologies and CareView Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

BK Technologies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BK Technologies and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies -6.41% -12.25% -7.48% CareView Communications -205.18% N/A -219.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BK Technologies and CareView Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies $40.10 million 0.93 -$2.64 million N/A N/A CareView Communications $6.29 million 0.69 -$14.14 million N/A N/A

BK Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CareView Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of BK Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of BK Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BK Technologies beats CareView Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include LMR equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients. It also provides BedView module to monitor the status and availability of facility beds remotely; delivery mechanism for patient education materials; FacilityView module that monitors and records activity in any area that the hospital would desire security cameras to be placed; monitoring system for nursing alerts and reminders; and ulcer management systems. In addition, the company offers CareView Mobile, a communications device and mobile monitoring system; CareView Mobile App; NICUView that provides a live continual feed from the neo-natal intensive care unit allowing parents, friends, or families to view the newborn and obtain clinical information from home; and broadcast systems to broadcast various educational, informational, and service communications to patients and guests. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

