Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

ROIC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

ROIC stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

