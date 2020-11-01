Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $68.40.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

