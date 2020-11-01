Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QSR. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,899.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

